Bonnie Jean Mullins, 62, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Bardstown to Joseph Bernard Linton and Agnes Price. After retiring from Elizabethtown Sportswear, Bonnie worked as a mental health technician for Communicare. She loved helping other people and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Hodgenville. Bonnie was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.



In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Mullins; and a brother, Audie Kenneth Linton.



Bonnie is survived by her two children, a son, Joseph R Mullins of Elizabethtown and a daughter, Jessica Cook of Elizabethtown; a stepson, Paul Mullins of Elizabethtown; two sisters: Mary (David) Newton of Holy Cross and Kathy Johnson of Hodgenville; a brother, Robert (Jenny) Linton of Columbia, South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Kaylea Cook, Austin Cook and Brandon Mullins.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday April 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from noon until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

