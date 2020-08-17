Bonnie Maltie Ward, 98, of Cecilia, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare.
She was a native of Edmonson County and a member of Unity Baptist Church in Stephensburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Carlie Ward; three daughters, Nellie Harper, Anna Marie Ward and Patricia Ann Ward; a granddaughter, Belinda Dawn Harper; her parents, Harvey and Nellie Alice Sturgeon Borden; five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by two children, David (Judy) Ward of Elizabethtown and Vicki Sue Ward of Franklin; four grandchildren, Renee (Steve) Nannery, Ricky (Stephanie) Harper, Joey (Cheryl) Ward and Michael (Dana) Ward; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Robin Grey and Shirley Hatfield.
Services will be private.
Visitation for the public is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.