1/1
Bonnie Maltie Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Maltie Ward, 98, of Cecilia, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare.

She was a native of Edmonson County and a member of Unity Baptist Church in Stephensburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Carlie Ward; three daughters, Nellie Harper, Anna Marie Ward and Patricia Ann Ward; a granddaughter, Belinda Dawn Harper; her parents, Harvey and Nellie Alice Sturgeon Borden; five brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by two children, David (Judy) Ward of Elizabethtown and Vicki Sue Ward of Frank­lin; four grandchildren, Renee (Steve) Nannery, Ricky (Stephanie) Harper, Joey (Cheryl) Ward and Michael (Dana) Ward; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Robin Grey and Shirley Hatfield.
Services will be private.

Visitation for the public is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved