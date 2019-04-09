Bonnie Mattingly, 61, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Baptist Health.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Mattingly.
She was born Aug. 7, 1957, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and worked as a labor and delivery nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Glansbeek and Vivian Fields.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Mattingly; four children, Ryan (Shanda) Elliott, Misty Elliott, Aron (Gia) Elliott and Adam (Stephanie) Elliott; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Murphy officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019