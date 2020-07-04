Bonnie Shartzer Cowherd, 61, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a native of Hardin County and a longtime member of Blue Ball Baptist Church. She was a 1977 graduate of West Hardin High School, formerly worked at Hardin Memorial Hospital and worked in the cafeteria at Cecilia Valley Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde "Roy" and Rhoda Shartzer; a brother, Larry Shartzer; and a sister, Mary Ann Peters.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Paul Cowherd; two children, Ike Cowherd and Tonya (Brandon) Kerr, all of Cecilia; four brothers, Jesse (Doris) Shartzer of Upton, Bobby Shartzer of Cecilia, Tommy Shartzer of Vine Grove and David (Angie) Shartzer of Elizabethtown; seven sisters, Hazel (Ronnie) Brown, Brenda (Darwin) Ramsey and Ida Heibert Duncan, all of Cecilia, Betty Peters of Elizabethtown, Sue (Paul) Dowell of Harned, Jeanie Van Name of Rineyville and her twin sister, Connie (Charlie) Drake of Vine Grove; a sister-in-law, Holly Shartzer of Cecilia; 12 grandchildren, Dalaney, Parris, Jackson, Kyle, Mickey, Shayla, Dakota, Wyatt, Noah, Cheyenne, Aiden and Adalynn; her best friend, Cathy Wise; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Ball Baptist Church with the Rev. Arnold Moon and the Rev. Glenn Cornett officiating. Burial follows in Blue Ball Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blueball Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blue Ball Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Hosparus.
The family requests masks be worn at the funeral home and the church.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.