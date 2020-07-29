1/
Bonnie Sue (Parker) Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Sue Parker Lewis, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Vine Grove, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Survivors include a daughter, Tina Smith; a son, Anthony Lewis; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 29 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved