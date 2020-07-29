Bonnie Sue Parker Lewis, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Vine Grove, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Survivors include a daughter, Tina Smith; a son, Anthony Lewis; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.

