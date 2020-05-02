Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Beecham Brown. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd Beecham Brown, 89, of Radcliff, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Helmwood Health Care.



He was a native of LaRue County and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He worked for Shell gas station in Radcliff, Western Auto/True Value in Radcliff and retired from the city of Radcliff as a small engine repairman for the road department. He loved gospel music, fishing, playing cards, especially Rook, working on lawn mowers and telling jokes. He loved the Lord, his wife, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Faye Rae Brown; his parents, Robert Beecham and Mammie Florence Trumbo Brown. He was the youngest of eight and all preceded him in death, Robert Brown (Gerty), Nellie Mae Brown Barnes (Earl), Allen Brown (Minnie), Mary Elizabeth Brown Mobley (William), Walter Brown (Ruth), Gertrude Brown Harned (Guthrie) and Dorothy Brown Hart (Robert).



Survivors include two children, Chester (Kelly) Brown and Belinda Brown (Danny) Payne, all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Lauren Brown Kennedy (Sarah) of Elizabethtown, Chelsey Brown Bailes (Steven) of Alcoa, Tennessee, and Danny (Jennifer) Payne Jr. and Robby (Tricia) Payne, all of Elizabethtown; and eight great-grandchildren, Carley Faye Bailes, Cason Payne, Daylon Payne, Avery Payne, Sydney Payne, Brady Payne, Landon Payne and Eli Payne.



Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Faron Knopp officiating.

Boyd Beecham Brown, 89, of Radcliff, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Helmwood Health Care.He was a native of LaRue County and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He worked for Shell gas station in Radcliff, Western Auto/True Value in Radcliff and retired from the city of Radcliff as a small engine repairman for the road department. He loved gospel music, fishing, playing cards, especially Rook, working on lawn mowers and telling jokes. He loved the Lord, his wife, family and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Faye Rae Brown; his parents, Robert Beecham and Mammie Florence Trumbo Brown. He was the youngest of eight and all preceded him in death, Robert Brown (Gerty), Nellie Mae Brown Barnes (Earl), Allen Brown (Minnie), Mary Elizabeth Brown Mobley (William), Walter Brown (Ruth), Gertrude Brown Harned (Guthrie) and Dorothy Brown Hart (Robert).Survivors include two children, Chester (Kelly) Brown and Belinda Brown (Danny) Payne, all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Lauren Brown Kennedy (Sarah) of Elizabethtown, Chelsey Brown Bailes (Steven) of Alcoa, Tennessee, and Danny (Jennifer) Payne Jr. and Robby (Tricia) Payne, all of Elizabethtown; and eight great-grandchildren, Carley Faye Bailes, Cason Payne, Daylon Payne, Avery Payne, Sydney Payne, Brady Payne, Landon Payne and Eli Payne.Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Faron Knopp officiating. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close