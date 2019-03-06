Brandon Lee Chambers, 14, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
He was born in Elizabethtown to Anita Chambers. Brandon was a freshman at Central Hardin High School and a member of Berean Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Grady L. Chambers and Mary L. Chambers.
Survivors include his mother, Anita Chambers of Elizabethtown; a brother, John H. Chambers of Elizabethtown; maternal grandparents, Charlotte and John L. Chambers of Radcliff; an uncle, Grady L. Chambers of Michigan; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and his church family left behind to cherish his memory.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family request friends and family donate time, resources or money to local suicide prevention efforts as an expression of sympathy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019