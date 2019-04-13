Brandon Neil Hornback, 34, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Elizabethtown.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry Dale and Linda Hines Hornback; two brothers, Gary and Bradley Hornback, both of Hodgenville; and a sister, Kristie (John) Haessig.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019