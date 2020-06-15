Breanna Makayla Marie Wilcox, 17, of Louisville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Home of the Innocents.



She was a native of Fort Knox and a former member of Glendale United Methodist Church. She loved the outdoors, High School Musical and her family. She loved to fall asleep with her daddy.



She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Barry K. Knight and Calvin Wilcox.



Survivors include her parents, Aaron Stuart Wilcox of Eastview and Lorraine Knight of Glendale; a brother, Aaron Wolfgang Wilcox of Elizabethtown; a sister, Cierra Wilcox of Louisville; her grandmothers, Brenda L. Knight of Glendale and Linda Huntley of Whiting, Maine; her great-grandmother, Mae Knight of Louisville; her uncle, Thomas Knight of Campbellsville; and an aunt, Virginia Preston of Whitneyville, Maine.



A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Pastor Valerie Goins officiating.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store