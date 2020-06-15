Breanna Makayla Marie Wilcox
Breanna Makayla Marie Wilcox, 17, of Louisville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Home of the Innocents.

She was a native of Fort Knox and a former member of Glendale United Methodist Church. She loved the outdoors, High School Musical and her family. She loved to fall asleep with her daddy.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Barry K. Knight and Calvin Wilcox.

Survivors include her parents, Aaron Stuart Wilcox of Eastview and Lorraine Knight of Glendale; a brother, Aaron Wolfgang Wilcox of Elizabethtown; a sister, Cierra Wilcox of Louisville; her grandmothers, Brenda L. Knight of Glendale and Linda Huntley of Whiting, Maine; her great-grandmother, Mae Knight of Louisville; her uncle, Thomas Knight of Campbellsville; and an aunt, Virginia Preston of Whitneyville, Maine.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Pastor Valerie Goins officiating.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
