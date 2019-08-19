Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda C. Hendricks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Brenda was a retired nurse practitioner and avid quilter and crafter as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority and Seabreeze Quilt Club. She taught her children the value of helping others and always to be open to the experiences and emotions of life and love.



Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Beulah St. Clair Cole.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Arthur "Andy" Hendricks Jr.; her daughter, B.J., and son, Scooter, and their spouses, William Henry and Shelly Hendricks. Brenda was a loving grandmother to five grandsons, a great-grandson and three great-granddaughters. She cherished her relationship with her brother, Dr. Robert (Suanne) Cole, and her cousin Ronnie (Eula) St. Clair.



A celebration of life is planned for the second week of October in The Villages. Friends and family will be notified of the details.



