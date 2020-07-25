Brenda Gail Daniel, 70, of Upton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.



She was born in Upton to Willis and Nina Mae Priddy. She was a retired teacher's assistant for Jefferson County Board of Education. She worked with special needs children. Brenda was a member of College View Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and has made numerous baby blankets for her future great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Erline Cain, Betty Heath and Virdie Dickerson; and a grandchild, Samantha Woodson.



Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, James Clinton Daniel of Upton; two daughters, Jaime (Jimmy) Colville and Kim Woodson, both of Louisville; two sisters, Patty Huff of Upton and Sue Meredith of Elizabethtown; a brother, W.A. Priddy of Lexington; and three grandchildren, Hannah Woodson, Jazmin Colville and Jaxin Colville.



The funeral s at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with Evangelist Jacob Holman and Eddie Paden officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.





