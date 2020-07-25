1/1
Brenda Gail Daniel
Brenda Gail Daniel, 70, of Upton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Upton to Willis and Nina Mae Priddy. She was a retired teacher's assistant for Jefferson County Board of Education. She worked with special needs children. Brenda was a member of College View Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and has made numerous baby blankets for her future great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Erline Cain, Betty Heath and Virdie Dickerson; and a grandchild, Samantha Woodson.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, James Clinton Daniel of Upton; two daughters, Jaime (Jimmy) Colville and Kim Woodson, both of Louisville; two sisters, Patty Huff of Upton and Sue Meredith of Elizabethtown; a brother, W.A. Priddy of Lexington; and three grandchildren, Hannah Woodson, Jazmin Colville and Jaxin Colville.

The funeral s at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with Evangelist Jacob Holman and Eddie Paden officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 25 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
