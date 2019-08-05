Brenda Jean "B.J." Jones, 66, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home.
Survivors include a daughter, Amelia Denise Jones; and her father, Robert Weldon Parker.
A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Bishop David Wilson officiating.
A time of gathering is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable contributions to any Alzheimer's research organization of your choosing.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019