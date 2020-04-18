Brenda Lee Simpkins

Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Obituary
Brenda Lee Simpkins, 54, of Rineyville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Simpkins worked as a private practice nurse for more than 25 years and was loved by all her patients and coworkers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven; and a son, Jeffrey.

Survivors include her loving husband, Steve Simpkins; five children, Christopher, Matthew, Cassandra "Cass," Krysten and Nicole "Nick"; 14 grandchildren, Kamryn, Bailey, Brantley, Grayson, Emmalynn, Haley, Triston, Brennon, Braydon, Mason, Wyat, D.J., Zaiden and Faith; her mother, Connie Rossetto; a sister, Cindy Mellinger; two brothers, Dustin Drake and Wesley Drake; and a host of family and many friends.

Visitation and services will be private. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
