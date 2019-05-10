Brenda May Steen

Brenda May Steen, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Louisiana, Missouri, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from Magnolia Bank, where she was a branch manager.

She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Young.

Survivors include her husband Robert Steen; two children, Dan (Jen) Steen of Westland, Michigan, and Megan (Daniel) Duda of Rineyville; her mother, Ruby Young of Louisiana, Missouri; two sisters, Janice Young of Vandalia, Missouri, and Barb Betts of Louisiana, Missouri; a grandchild, James Duda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Donations may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church Children's Ministry.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 11, 2019
