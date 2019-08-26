Brenda Myers, 79, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Myers; two sons, Bubby Myers and Darrin Myers; a daughter, Kammie McNay; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019