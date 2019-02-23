Brenda Ritter, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Ritter retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital with 39 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Davidson.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, George Ritter of Radcliff; a daughter, Karen Collin and her husband, Brian, of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Jill Collin and Kyle Collin; her mother, Ramona Davidson of Radcliff; a brother, Jerry Davidson and his wife, Carol, of Nashville, Tennessee; a special niece and nephew, Amy Scully and Troy Davidson.
The funeral for Mrs. Ritter is at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with burial in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.
