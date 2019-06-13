Brenda Rose Baumgardner, 45, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of New Hope Community Church and was an employee of El Molino Restaurant in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sterling Worth Martin.
Survivors include her two sons, William Baumgardner and Caleb Baumgardner; two daughters, Zoe Baumgardner and Saralynn Baumgardner; her mother, Josephine Riley Martin; three brothers, Mike Martin (Sheila), Ronald Martin and Jonathan Martin; four sisters, Debra Carson (William), Karen Baggett, Cindy Stillwell (Roger) and Sandra Sullivan (Steve); and her boyfriend, Joseph Harper.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Jenkins Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 14, 2019