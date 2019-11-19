Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 463 East Main Street Lexington , KY 40509 (859)-252-6767 Funeral service 1:00 PM Good Shepherd Episcopal Church 533 E. Main St. Lexington , KY Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda S. Riddle, 64, widow of Larry J. Ledbetter, went home to be with our Lord Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence in Lexington.



Born Nov. 18, 1955, in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Halloween Cundiff Riddle. Brenda was a licensed social worker, the executive director of Adopt! inc and co-founder of Hope For Tomorrow Children's Home in Guatemala. Brenda was a loving mother and grandmother, caring sister and devoted friend. She had a profound impact on the lives of countless children and families. Her never-ending love and faith in God should be an example for all. She was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.



Survivors include four children, Lee (Amanda) Ledbetter, Clarita Ledbetter, Brett (Leslie) Ledbetter and Debbie Lynn Hill; five grandchildren, Maggie Ledbetter, Garrix Ledbetter, Landon Lovell, Skyler Hayes and Gabe Hayes; a great-grandchild, Laney Lovell; a brother, Gerald (Mary) Riddle; a sister, Gail (Doug) Ramsey; and her fur baby, Remmy Riddle.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 533 E. Main St. in Lexington.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope For Tomorrow Children's Home or sponsor a child at the home in her honor at



Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

