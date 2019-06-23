Mrs. Brenda Sue Donaldson, 72, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 7, 1946, the daughter of Charles William and Suzanna Burton Lamon.
Mrs. Donaldson was preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Stinnett.
She is survived by her husband, John T. "Pop" Donaldson; four children, John T. (Shelly) Donaldson, Jr. of Michigan, Jane E. (Kurt Marshaus) Donaldson of Wisconsin, Mike (Dawn) Wise of Payneville, and Cassie (Ricky) Ashbaugh of Elizabethtown; four siblings, Buddy "Chuck" Lamon of New Albany, Indiana, Linda Jean Baker of Elizabethtown, Sandy (Jimmy) Wiseman of Rineyville, and Terry (Gerry) Lamon of Rhodelia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews that thought the world of her.
Honoring Brenda's wishes, her family has chosen cremation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , the James Graham Brown Cancer Center or to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 24, 2019