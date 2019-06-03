Brenda Swartz Mouldin, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, was a member of New Horizon Baptist Fellowship and graduated in 1996 from Elizabethtown Community College with an Associates in Nursing. She was an avid reader and scrapbooker.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman C. Swartz; an infant daughter, Andrea Deibel; her parents, Altha Monroe and Jack Allen Cothern; brother, Jackie Cothern; and grandmother, Alice Miller.



Survivors include a daughter, Shonda (Doug) Leasor of Rineyville; a son, Chris Swartz of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Terry) Heintz of Evansville; her special friend, Ike Mouldin of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Helen Glasgow, Shirley (Joe) Allen and Jeannie Elmore ,all of Elizabethtown, and Barbara Lucas of Berea; 11 grandchildren, Sarah Cape, Michael Leasor, Brianna Webb, Rachel Leasor, Clinton Leasor, Rilee Leasor, Olivia Leasor, Harmony Leasor, Abigail Swartz, Caleb Swartz and Tyler Heintz; and numerous great-grandchildren

.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



