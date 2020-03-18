Brian Edward "Ed" Plowman

Obituary
Brian Edward "Ed" Plowman, 59, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Plowman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Department of Defense. He also was a member of the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Mary Plowman.

Survivors include his loving wife, Catherine Plowman of Vine Grove; three children, Jeremy Plowman and his wife, Patricia, of Texas, Brian Plowman II of Vine Grove and Brandon Plowman of Illinois; six grandchildren, Alizabeth, Nathan, Sierra, Brooklyn, Brianna and Britnee; his father, Michael Plowman; and a host of family and friends.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2020
