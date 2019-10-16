Mr. Brian Goldsmith of Cecilia, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Brian Goldsmith was a native of Louisville and the son of Edward and Mary Goldsmith. He worked as a shift supervisor for Orbis and was a member of Howevalley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching the Steelers, University of Kentucky basketball, camping, singing and loved the Lord.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Goldsmith; and a brother, Mark Edward Goldsmith.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Goldsmith of Cecilia; three sons, Christopher Goldsmith (Emily) of Cecilia, Dylan Goldsmith (Nicole) of Greensburg and Matthew Goldsmith of Bowling Green; three daughters, Heather Brown (Chris) of Glasgow, and Kayla Cundiff (Justin) and Taya Goldsmith, all of Cecilia; a brother, Bruce Goldsmith (Carol) of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Sharon Curtis of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Mary "Kat" Roberts (Mark) of Cecilia; and six grandchildren, Tristen, Thomas, Carleigh, Logan, Jade and Brooklyn.



A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Central Avenue Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother John Meadors officiating.



Visitation is from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the church.



Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.