Brigitte J. Telfare, 75, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Josephine Hock; and a sister, Josephine Enlart.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Nathaniel Telfare of Vine Grove; a brother, Warner Hock of Germany; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mrs. Telfare is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020