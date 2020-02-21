Brigitte J. Telfare

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brigitte J. Telfare.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central,
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brigitte J. Telfare, 75, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Josephine Hock; and a sister, Josephine Enlart.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Nathaniel Telfare of Vine Grove; a brother, Warner Hock of Germany; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mrs. Telfare is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.