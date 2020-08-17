Brooke Taylor Thompson, 13, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was saved, baptized and attended The Family Worship Center in Hodgenville. The eighth-grade student at LaRue County Middle School was an all-district flute player for the band, a LaRue County youth soccer player and she loved to turkey hunt, ride her four-wheeler and was learning to skateboard.
Brooke is survived by her parents, Scotty Thompson and Kristi Davis Thompson; a sister, Kayla Thompson; her grandparents, Cindi and Thomas Jackson, Gary Davis and James and Sue Thompson; uncles, Timmy Thompson and Matthew (Ashley) Davis; and several cousins.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at South Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Ed Shonkwiler, Brother DeWayne Gibson and Joe Hammond officiating. Burial follows in Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a facemask or face covering.