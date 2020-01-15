Brother Gerald Edwin Taylor, 81, of Eastview, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Spurrier to Ernest and Lena Spencer Taylor. Brother Gerald was a pastor for 35 years and the founder of Highway of Holiness Church in Eastview. He was in radio ministry for more than 25 years. He was a passionate supporter of missionary work while maintaining full-time pastoral duties. He retired from Bussman Manufacturing. He was an avid builder. He also was a mechanic, electrician and tool & die worker.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Kathleen Love Taylor; his second wife, Gwendolyn Sue Tatham Taylor; and a brother, Gene Taylor.



Survivors include two sons, Jeff Taylor of Big Clifty and Mark (Vickie) Taylor of Glendale; a daughter, Kathy (Bobby) Bruce of Eastview; two sisters, Wanda (Bill) Hart and Phyllis (Tom) Lawson; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Highway of Holiness Church in Eastview with Brothers Rocky Kirk and Jamie Ellington officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.



