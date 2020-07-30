1/1
Brother Joseph A. "Tony" Yates
Brother Joseph A. "Tony" Yates, 71, of Brandenburg, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Brother Tony served as pastor of New Brandenburg Baptist Church since 2007. Tony was a patriot in every sense of the word and deeply loved his country and community. He was a Kentucky Colonel. Tony was an entrepreneur in various aspects, owning at different times in life, a grocery store, car lot, gas station and lawn mower business. Tony also was part owner and served as general manager for Hardin County Honda for 19 years. He had many hobbies including gardening, woodworking and he loved restoring old tractors. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren, and living by the motto, "Faith and Family."

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, John Raymond and Emma Louise (Goff) Yates; his brother, Johnnie Yates; and his sister, Regina Yates.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Yates; his three daughters, Melissa Ann Yates, Tammy Quire and her husband, Stan III, and Laura Adkisson and her husband, Ryan; six grandchildren, Chad Ford and his wife, Amelia, Aaron Ford and his wife, Ali, Stan Quire IV, Emma, Raegan and Annsley Adkisson; three great-grandchildren, Atlee, Brantley and Ellie; and three siblings, Mary Brown and her husband, Kenny, George Yates and his wife, Judy, and Rick Yates; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, his church family and friends, who he cherished and adored.

A celebration of Tony's life is at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the church he loved, New Brandenburg Baptist Church. Because of church capacity, restrictions because of COVID-19, the service will be streamed on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page.

Public visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the church.

Face coverings will be required in the church. Deacons and Yokefellow at the church will serve as pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Brandenburg Baptist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 30 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
