Brother Ovel Goodman
Brother Ovel Goodman, 76, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Hardin County to James and Sophie Lou Helms Goodman. He was in assembly with Crucible Steel. He was a former minister at Fair Farm Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Roy, Jimmy and Johnny Goodman; and three sisters, Bertha Folden, Ruby Mears and Pauline Turner.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Helson Goodman of Cecilia; a son, James William (Marilyn) Goodman of Cecilia; a daughter, Jeanetta Sue (Chris) Cecil of Cecilia; a special daughter, Paula Johnson; a sister, Louise Hay of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher and Kristen; and a great-grandchild, Briar "Rosebud" Edlin.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Marvin Dobson officiating. Burial follows in Pole Bridge Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Because of COVID-19, the family asks every visitor wear a mask or face cover.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
