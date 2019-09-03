Bruce A. Thompson, 66, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria E. Thompson; his mother, Mercedes Gago; four children; and numerous grandchildren.
The funeral is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Dr. Marcelino Morales Jr. officiating. Burial with military honors is Friday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
There will be no visitation prior to the service on Thursday. Meet at the funeral home at noon Friday for the processional to the cemetery.
