Bruce Gene Shofner

Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-6674
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Bruce Gene Shofner, 57, of Radcliff, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Shofner was a native of Edmonson County and the son of the late Alvin and Marie Shofner. Mr. Shofner was an HVAC technician and a Baptist by faith.

Survivors include a son, Joshua Shofner of Ekron; a daughter, Jamie Shofner of Ekron; a brother, John Christopher Shofner of Radcliff; a sister, Sheila Kircher (Bobby) of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Jazlyn Shofner, Jacob Downs and Jayden Shofner.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 5, 2019
