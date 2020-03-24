Bruce Lee Daniel, 62, of Cecilia, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Bruce was born in Vine Grove to Jonnie and Bertha Cook Daniel. He was a maintenance man at Hardin County Schools for 43 years. Bruce was a deacon of Fairfarm Baptist Church in Cecilia.



He was preceded in death his parents; and a sister, Freda Hazelwood.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Shanda Daniel of Cecilia; two daughters, Morgan (Brian) Peters of Sonora and Jordan (Jake) Goodman of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Sue Hair of Vine Grove, Lois (Donald) Yates of Cecilia, Mary (Garry) Sipes of Sonora and Frances (James) Yates of Radcliff; two brothers, Sam (Bonnie) Daniel of Radcliff and Jay (Pat) Daniel of Fairmont, Georgia; and four grandchildren.



A private family funeral is at p.m. Friday, March 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kenneth Merritt officiating. A private burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



A private visitation is Friday.



