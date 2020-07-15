1/1
Bruce Wayne Felix
1989 - 2020
Bruce Wayne Felix, 30, of Hodgenville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday July 14, 2020, because of a motorcycle accident. #sunglarebeware.

He was born Aug. 10, 1989, in Jefferson County to Timothy Michael and Margaret Rose Christopher Felix.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He was an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown and a certified union welder with Metalsa. He was an avid motorcycle rider and he loved boating and vacations with his family. He loved his fiancée, whom he referred to as his wife, and children. He was a member of the Union UAW Local 3047 through his work and was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.

He was preceded in death, by his maternal grandparents, Ramen and Margaret Nalley Christopher; his paternal grandfather, John Felix; and his father-in-law, Lloyd Devers,

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée/wife, Samantha Ellen Hahn of Hodgenville; two sons, Ryker Bane Hahn and Gryffin Charles Henderson, both of Hodgenville; a daughter, Freya Grey Felix of Hodgenville; a brother, Brandon Michael Felix of Elizabethtown; a half sister, Devon Renee' Felix of California; his in-laws, Gary and Charlotte Logsdon of Hodgenville; two sisters-in-law, Nicole and Caitlin Devers of Hodgenville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral for Bruce Wayne Felix is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Jim Webster officiating. Cremation follows.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
