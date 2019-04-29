Bryant Childress Jr., 86, of Leitchfield, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include a son, Michael Childress of Leitchfield; two daughters, Carol Ann Rowe (Tom) of Leitchfield and Lisa French (Gary) of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday, May 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. CDT Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019