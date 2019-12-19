Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buford Milby. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Buford Milby, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.



He was a native of Gabe, a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Glasgow and a retired service station manager for AAFES. He was an avid gardener and fisherman.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Edward Milby and Maggie Judd Milby; a daughter, Teresa Milby; four siblings, Coy, Archie, Buddy and Marcella; and two stepdaughters, Wendy and Tammy.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Bobbie Milby; three sons, Michael Milby of Radcliff and Gary Milby and Billy Milby, both of Mount Sherman; three stepchildren, Larry (Karen) Evans of Lexington, Gary (Sheree) Evans of Anchorage, Alaska, and Penny (Kevin) Jones of Rineyville; a son-in-law, Travis Langdon of Louisville; a brother, Cleston Milby of Lexington; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Freddie Norris officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.





