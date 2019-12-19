Buford Milby, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
He was a native of Gabe, a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Glasgow and a retired service station manager for AAFES. He was an avid gardener and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Edward Milby and Maggie Judd Milby; a daughter, Teresa Milby; four siblings, Coy, Archie, Buddy and Marcella; and two stepdaughters, Wendy and Tammy.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Bobbie Milby; three sons, Michael Milby of Radcliff and Gary Milby and Billy Milby, both of Mount Sherman; three stepchildren, Larry (Karen) Evans of Lexington, Gary (Sheree) Evans of Anchorage, Alaska, and Penny (Kevin) Jones of Rineyville; a son-in-law, Travis Langdon of Louisville; a brother, Cleston Milby of Lexington; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Freddie Norris officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019