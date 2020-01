Burnice Marion Williams, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation.He was a native of Hardin County and a member of Yates Chapel Community Church. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Jefferson Piping Co. in Louisville.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Mae Williams; two sisters, Katherin Tincher and Mary Miller; and his parents, Ben and Lena Grace Miller Williams.He is survived by two sons, Ricky Williams of Elizabethtown and Samuel Helton of Clay City; a daughter, Pamela Williams of Elizabethtown; three stepdaughters, Debra Walters of Elizabethtown, Brenda Rivera of Leitchfield and Karen Swift of New York; four grandchildren, Angie Lewis, Melania Hardesty, Amber Helton and Daniel Helton; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Murray Stevenson officiating.Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.