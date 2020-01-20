Burnice Marion Williams, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was a native of Hardin County and a member of Yates Chapel Community Church. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Jefferson Piping Co. in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Mae Williams; two sisters, Katherin Tincher and Mary Miller; and his parents, Ben and Lena Grace Miller Williams.
He is survived by two sons, Ricky Williams of Elizabethtown and Samuel Helton of Clay City; a daughter, Pamela Williams of Elizabethtown; three stepdaughters, Debra Walters of Elizabethtown, Brenda Rivera of Leitchfield and Karen Swift of New York; four grandchildren, Angie Lewis, Melania Hardesty, Amber Helton and Daniel Helton; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Murray Stevenson officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020