Caden Michael Satterfield, 17, of Flaherty, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the University of Florida Health Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville.
Caden was on course to be a 2021 graduate of Meade County High School after completing the automotive career pathway. While in school, Caden participated with the MCHS archery team. Caden was employed with McDonald's at Towne Mall as a crew trainer. In his free time, he loved to play video games and work on customizing his Ford Mustang.
Caden was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Bill Slayton, Leon Childress and Tommy and Lois Dunn; and his paternal great-grandparents, Jesse and Teresa Satterfield and Ray and Peggy Hawkins.
He is survived by his parents, Ashlee Payton and her husband, Steve, of Vine Grove, and Brian Satterfield and his wife, Lauren, of Elizabethtown; three siblings, Corey, Caylee and Reagan Payton; his maternal grandparents, Kim and Jimmy Dunn and Janet and David Payton; his paternal grandparents, Kay Stivers and Mike Satterfield; his maternal great-grandmothers, Jean Slayton and Juanita Childress; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his many friends.
The funeral will be held privately for Caden's immediate family because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions. The service will be streamed on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Graveside services will be held at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Buck Grove Cemetery with Brother Phil Slayton officiating. Everyone is encouraged to attend graveside services.
Public visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg,
Condolences may be express at hagerfuneralhome.com.