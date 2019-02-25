Calvin Eugene Maddox, 86, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.
He was a receiving clerk for Peyton's Warehouse in Louisville and a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Pepper Maddox; a daughter, Anita Carol Nichols; three grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019