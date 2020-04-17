Calvin Lee Hawkins, 79, of White Mills, passed away Friday April 17, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Spurrier to Cecil and Angie Hawkins. He was a retired bus driver for Hardin County Board of Education.



He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Jr. Hawkins, Carlos Hawkins, Kenneth Hawkins, Howard Hawkins, Jimmy Hawkins and Johnnie Hawkins; and two sisters, Ruby Price and Edith Carroll.



Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Emert Hawkins of White Mills; two sons, Edward (Lisa) Hawkins of Geneva, Illinois, and Keith Hawkins of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Annette Arrambidez and Amy (David) Givan, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Betty Walters of Cecilia and Suzie (Gene) Peters of Stephensburg; two brothers, Cecil Gene (Lavonna) Hawkins of Carol Stream, Illinois, and David Hawkins of Cecilia; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A private family funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Doug Peters officiating. Private burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.



