Or Copy this URL to Share

Calvin Russell Keith, infant, was born and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Calvin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Heather McStoots; and his paternal great-grandparents, Calvin and Dorisey Keith.



Survivors include his parents, Mary McStoots and Alvin Keith; and his grandparents, Calvina Keith and her fiancée, Martin Stults, and Clem McStoots.



A memorial service was is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store