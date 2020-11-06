Calvin Russell Keith, infant, was born and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Calvin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Heather McStoots; and his paternal great-grandparents, Calvin and Dorisey Keith.



Survivors include his parents, Mary McStoots and Alvin Keith; and his grandparents, Calvina Keith and her fiancée, Martin Stults, and Clem McStoots.



A memorial service was is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.

