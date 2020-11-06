1/
Calvin Russell Keith
Calvin Russell Keith, infant, was born and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Calvin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Heather McStoots; and his paternal great-grandparents, Calvin and Dorisey Keith.

Survivors include his parents, Mary McStoots and Alvin Keith; and his grandparents, Calvina Keith and her fiancée, Martin Stults, and Clem McStoots.

A memorial service was is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
