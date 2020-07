Camila Durbin Aguilar, infant daughter of David Lee Durbin and Nancy Aguilar Fernandez, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Courtney and Gavin Hines; maternal grandparents, Santiago Aguilar Cendejas and Veronica Aguilar Fernandez; four uncles, Santiago Dario Aguilar Fernandez, Kevin Aguilar Fernandez, Derek Durbin and Landen Hines; and four aunts, Lupita Aguilar Fernandez, Haley Durbin, Alexia Hines and Hannah Hines.A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Valley Creek Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.