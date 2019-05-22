Capt. Samuel Owen Woodford, 87, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Samuel was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Savannah, Tennessee. He was a retired riverboat captain.
Mr. Woodford was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Woodford and Bert Taylor Woodford; his three brothers, Carl, Joe and Bill; and his two sisters, Hester and Mary Ann.
Mr. Woodford is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Watters Woodford; his two daughters, Carla Hammond of Trenton, Ohio, and Tammy Romans (Roger) of Elizabethtown; his two sons, Samuel O. Woodford Jr. (Lu Ann) and Michael Dan Woodford, all of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Friday, May 24, at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Paducah with the Rev. Doug Kineman officiating. Burial follows in Lovelaceville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CDT. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Life Baptist Church, 120 Strathmoor Blvd., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of condolence or light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 23, 2019