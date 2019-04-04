Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Dennis Wiseman. View Sign

Carl Dennis Wiseman, 59, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Norton's Hospital in Louisville.



Mr. Wiseman was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a loving father and proud to be an American.



He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wiseman.



Survivors include three children, Staff Sgt. Amber Wiseman of Rockledge, Florida, Autumn Fulk of McClure, Illinois, and Aaron Wiseman of Honolulu; his fiancée, Thea Bramblett of Elizabethtown; his parents, Carl and Barbara Wiseman of Radcliff; three siblings, Cheryl Snyder and her husband, Gaius, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Carla Cantrell and her husband, Darrell, of Elizabethtown and Michael Scott Wiseman and his wife, Monica, of Hodgenville; along with many friends and family.



A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

