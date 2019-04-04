Carl Dennis Wiseman

Carl Dennis Wiseman, 59, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Norton's Hospital in Louisville.

Mr. Wiseman was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a loving father and proud to be an American.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wiseman.

Survivors include three children, Staff Sgt. Amber Wiseman of Rockledge, Florida, Autumn Fulk of McClure, Illinois, and Aaron Wiseman of Honolulu; his fiancée, Thea Bramblett of Elizabethtown; his parents, Carl and Barbara Wiseman of Radcliff; three siblings, Cheryl Snyder and her husband, Gaius, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Carla Cantrell and her husband, Darrell, of Elizabethtown and Michael Scott Wiseman and his wife, Monica, of Hodgenville; along with many friends and family.

A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019
