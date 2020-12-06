1/1
Carl E. Stuckey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl E. Stuckey, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Ash Grove Township, Illinois, retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years and was a contractor. Carl loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a member of the Harley Owners Group.

He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being a grandfather was his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Erika Lerch Stuckey; a daughter, Petra Stuckey; and his parents, Edward August Joseph Stuckey and Ollie June Ratliff Stuckey.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Stuckey of Texas; three daughters, Peggy (Michael) Mather of Vine Grove, Mary (Robbi) Skaggs of Garfield and Sylvia Stuckey of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Stuckey, Jessica Stuckey and Kim Giordano; and five great-grandchildren, Alissa Wiles, Trista Wiles, Carter Ayers, Gavyn Weber and Layne Weber.

The funeral is at noon Friday, Dec. 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Wiggins officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only and livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved