Carl E. Stuckey, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Ash Grove Township, Illinois, retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years and was a contractor. Carl loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a member of the Harley Owners Group.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being a grandfather was his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Erika Lerch Stuckey; a daughter, Petra Stuckey; and his parents, Edward August Joseph Stuckey and Ollie June Ratliff Stuckey.
Survivors include a son, Jimmy Stuckey of Texas; three daughters, Peggy (Michael) Mather of Vine Grove, Mary (Robbi) Skaggs of Garfield and Sylvia Stuckey of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Stuckey, Jessica Stuckey and Kim Giordano; and five great-grandchildren, Alissa Wiles, Trista Wiles, Carter Ayers, Gavyn Weber and Layne Weber.
The funeral is at noon Friday, Dec. 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Wiggins officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only and livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
