Mr. Carl L. Hobson, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehab Center.
Mr. Hobson was a native of Brownsville, Tennessee, and the son of the late W.B. and Virginia Hobson. He was a member and guitarist of First Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran as well as a retired truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Hobson; and a son, Jackie Waddell.
Survivors include three sons, Melvin Waddell, Carl "Rone" Hobson (Kenyetta) and Michael "Mikey" Hobson (Christina), all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Theresa Waddell of Elizabethtown; a brother, Gilliam Hobson of Rockford, Illinois; and three sisters, Willette Coleman, Linda Hobson and Jean Hobson-Brown, all of St. Louis; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. A service also will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Russell Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Summerville, Tennessee. He will be buried in Russell Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020