Carl Lee Douglas, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Indian Creek Healthcare in Corydon, Indiana.



He was born in Elizabethtown to Ervin and Edna Williams Douglas. He was a carpenter with Nett Construction Company in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, Earl Vittitow; and a cousin, Peggy Skaggs.



Survivors include a sister, Deanna (Leon) Bradshaw of Springfield; a nephew, Bryan Bradshaw of Springfield; an aunt, Gussie Vittitow of Elizabethtown; and many cousins.





