Carl Leslie Fullerton, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Carl was born Nov. 16, 1939. He served in the U.S. Army and was an employee of Herb Jones Chevrolet in Elizabethtown for 39 years. Carl enjoyed golfing and was a long-time member of the Elizabethtown Country Club. He loved playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Lea Fullerton; his sister, Marietta Bridges; two children, Leslie Fullerton Lanz (Steve) and David Fullerton; four grandchildren, Clay Fullerton, Chase Lanz, Sidney Lanz and Shelby Ryan Taylor (Austin); and two great-grandchildren, Stevie Lea Lanz and Quincy Chase Lanz.
A service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to Hosparus Health in his honor.
Arrangements were made by Cremation Society of Kentucky.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 19, 2019