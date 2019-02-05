Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Peters. View Sign

Carl Peters, 85, of Stephensburg, passed away with his family by his side, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Carl was born April 11, 1933. He was a farmer for many years and loved to flea market with his loving wife of 64 years, Aldia (Ford) Peters.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rosie Peters; and a grandson, Jason Sillwell.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Aldia Peters; a son, Terry (Sheena) Peters; a daughter, Linda (Doug) Stillwell; a very special grandson, Timmy "Wayne" Peters; and a special girl, Baylee Compton, who called him "Papa."



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roger Stillwell officiating.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.



The family requests memorial contributions be given to the funeral home to help cover expenses.

