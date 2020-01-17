Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla JoAnne Gibson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carla JoAnne Gibson, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Brandon, Mississippi.



Carla was born in Lawrenceville, Illinois, in 1936, to Carlos and Ida (Lewis) Whipkey. After graduating from Concordia University in River Forest, Illionis, she took a job as a second-grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School in Evansville, Indiana. It was there she met her husband, Mike Gibson, who she married on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1960. They settled in Haubstadt, Indiana, where they raised four children. Once the children were of school age, Carla worked at the Indiana Employment Office, where she stayed until the family moved to St. Joseph, Michigan, in 1984. In 1997, the family settled in Elizabethtown to be closer to grandchildren and warmer weather. As a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Carla enjoyed the fellowship of new friends and serving others.



Carla loved meeting new people and was a great friend to many. She always was helping someone, in both little and big ways. Even strangers saw something special in Carla and would confide in her, asking for advice and support. She loved to cook, read and spend time with her family. She always was trying out new recipes to the delight of many.



Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Michael "Mike" Gibson; her son Gregory "Greg" Allen Gibson; her parents, Carlos and Ida (Lewis) Whipkey; and her sister Elaine (Whipkey) Bartram.



Carla is survived by a son, Jeff (Bev) Gibson of Brandon; two daughters, Jennifer (John) Byrnes of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and Amanda (Brian) Sisk of Boston, Massachusetts; a brother, Bradley Whipkey of Hodgenville; a sister, Gwen (Whipkey) Baud of Berea, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 701 Ring Road in Elizabethtown.



