Carla Michelle Ford, 50, of Rincon, Georgia, formerly of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at home.
Survivors include her husband, Andre Ford; and three daughters, Jhalann Carey, Jhamesa Walton and JaMiera Ford.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Lafayette Mitchell officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019