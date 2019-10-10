Carlos Haycraft, 77, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home in Breckinridge County.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley B.; a son, Jawania Lee Haycraft (Anita); two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 12, in Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Friday and continues at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Masonic services by the Robinson-Plumb Lodge begin at 6 p.m. CDT Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019