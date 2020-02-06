Carol Bryant, 76, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Bryant was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove.



She was preceded in death by her son, Zachary Patterson.



Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Bryant of Vine Grove; a son, Ronald Christopher (Gisela) Patterson of Elizabethtown; three stepchildren, Debbie (Danny) Tapscott of Liberty, David (Stephanie) Bryant of Alabama and Kevin (Debra) Bryant of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Tim Whitlock of Nashville, Tennessee, David Bryant Jr. of Louisville, Ronald Patterson of Elizabethtown, Jimmy Bryant of Bardstown, Crystal (Scott) Beasley of Lebanon, Danielle (Brandon) Swinney of Liberty and Lilagayle Bryant of Somerset; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom Rogers of Vine Grove, Tim Rogers of Tennessee and Bob Rogers of Oklahoma; a sister, Linda Lynch of Vine Grove; and a host of family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Mike Ryan officiating.

